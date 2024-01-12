Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

UDR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after acquiring an additional 394,581 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

