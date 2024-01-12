Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

