Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.64 and a 200-day moving average of $457.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.92 and a 52 week high of $553.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

