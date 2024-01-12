Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $87.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prothena traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $38.11. 56,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,460,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $561,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prothena by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

