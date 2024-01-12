Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 382,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 645,757 shares.The stock last traded at $27.20 and had previously closed at $25.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

