Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRGS opened at $53.33 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

