Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of PFG opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

