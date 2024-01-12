PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.43.

PSK opened at C$23.34 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$19.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7906977 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.12 per share, with a total value of C$96,480.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,480.00. Also, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 30,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,783 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

