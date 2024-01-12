PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 332.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Price Performance
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
