POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PKX opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

