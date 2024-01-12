POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Financial Analysis

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares POET Technologies and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 83.21 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -20.20 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 3.88 $57.15 million $0.99 51.31

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.70% 8.93% 6.91%

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

