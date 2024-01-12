Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 1219573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,293 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

