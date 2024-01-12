Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.53.

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.62.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$80,869.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach bought 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $472,498 and have sold 75,134 shares valued at $888,954. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

