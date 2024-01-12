Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PKT stock opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Parkit Enterprise has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$157.39 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

In other Parkit Enterprise news, Director Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Corporate insiders own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

