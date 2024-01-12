Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 888 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

PNC opened at $152.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.