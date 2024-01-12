Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.28 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.00 and its 200 day moving average is $520.83.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

