Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,803 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

