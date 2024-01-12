Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

