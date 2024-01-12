Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $136.77 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

