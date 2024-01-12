Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

