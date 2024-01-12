Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,938 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.