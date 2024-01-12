Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $532,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH opened at $539.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $499.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.