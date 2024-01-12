Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. CIBC decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

TSE POU opened at C$25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.09 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.67.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.4617414 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00. 45.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

