Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $306.31 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.