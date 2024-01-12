Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.43 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 602,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.