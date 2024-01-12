Oppenheimer Raises LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $45.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.24. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

