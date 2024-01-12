OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.16

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 37490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.51.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $865.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. On average, research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,547,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 233,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.