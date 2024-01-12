Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

