Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

OMC opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

