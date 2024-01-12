Oddity Tech Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ODD) Lock-Up Period To End on January 15th

Oddity Tech’s (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 15th. Oddity Tech had issued 12,105,261 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $423,684,135 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $51,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $10,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $9,909,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $14,758,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

