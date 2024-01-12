Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $60.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 95,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

