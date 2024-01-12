Nucor Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $17.68 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $17.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.62. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2024 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

NUE stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

