Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Novan has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading

