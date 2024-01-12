New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

