New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,749 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of SM Energy worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.