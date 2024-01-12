New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

