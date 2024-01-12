New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of FMC worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FMC by 66.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMC opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

