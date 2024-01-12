New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,385 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tapestry worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

