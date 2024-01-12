New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.36 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of SM Energy worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

