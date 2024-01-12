New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

