New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,824,000 after purchasing an additional 242,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

