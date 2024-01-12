Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

