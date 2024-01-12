Needham & Company LLC Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $20.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $554.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.