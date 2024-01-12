NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.28 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.79.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

