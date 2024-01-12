National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £149.80 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,070 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($190.95).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Tuesday, November 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 994 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($190.06).

On Tuesday, November 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 994 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($190.06).

National Grid Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,055.50 ($13.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,548.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 918 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.67).

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,260.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.93) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,155 ($14.72).

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.