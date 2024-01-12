National Bankshares Trims Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Target Price to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded Topaz Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.54.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.47. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.1391749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. In other news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910 over the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Topaz Energy



Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

