National Bankshares Trims Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Target Price to C$11.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.16% from the stock’s current price.

SGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.47.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.08. The company has a market cap of C$629.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.17 and a twelve month high of C$9.89.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7104413 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

