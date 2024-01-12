National Bankshares Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$93.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.62. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$74.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.