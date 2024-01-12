National Bankshares Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.55.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.270636 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

