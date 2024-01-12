National Bankshares Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$7.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.8598485 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

